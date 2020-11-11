Library Corner: Teens can meet author via Zoom

Kent Weeklies

The Aurora Memorial Library is offering a Zoom meeting with Young Adult author and literary agent Hope Bolinger, on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.

Bolinger, who began writing books at the age of 16, will share how she was able to break into the publishing industry at a young age. She will offer advice on how to get published as a young writer, as well as insight into what she’s learned about writing in different genres.

Her books include a modern-day adventure trilogy, with titles Blaze and Den, as well as Vision, which will be released next year. She recently co-wrote the superhero romance, Dear Hero, with Alyssa Roat.

To join the Zoom meeting with Bolinger, call the library at 330-562-6502. Those attending will need to provide an email address to receive a Zoom link. Although this program is geared toward teens, it is open to any interested members of the community.

The Aurora Memorial Library is open Mondays and Tuesdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. It is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.