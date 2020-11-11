Tallmadge Fire Corner: Safely preparing Thanksgiving dinner

Kent Weeklies

Read This Before You Cook Your Thanksgiving Dinner This Year!

Did you know that the number of kitchen fires triples on Thanksgiving Day? Yes, it can happen to you.

There is an average of about 1,600 reported kitchen fires on Thanksgiving compared to about 445 on other days, looking at the NFPA data from 2017.

So now that you know about the increased fire threat, how do you cook Thanksgiving dinner safely?

Avoid loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves near ranges and ovens.

Make sure children and pets stay at least 3 feet away from all cooking areas and watch children closely so they do not come into contact with hot stovetops, food and liquids.

Turn pan handles toward the back of the stove to prevent kids and others from spilling a pan’s scalding contents on themselves.

Use a timer to keep track of cooking times. Check the stove or oven frequently.

Clean and clear the area around the stove before turning on the heat. Move items that can burn away from the stove.

Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby to cover a pan if it catches on fire.

Fires can start when the heat is too high. When frying, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.

If you are cooking your bird in a turkey fryer this year, do it outside only and away from your home. Away from your home means not inside your garage or on your porch.

Each year, fire departments respond to more than 1,000 fires related to deep fryers including 60 injuries and $15 million in property damage.

Turkey fryer safety tips:

Do not overfill the oil in the turkey fryer.

Never leave the turkey fryer unattended.

Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before submersing it into the oil.

Drop the turkey in slowly.

In case of fire, do not try and put it out with water, oil and water do not mix.

The CPSC and the Tallmadge Fire Dept. wishes you and your family a happy — and safe — Thanksgiving!

-- Submitted by Sandy Ray of the Tallmadge Fire Department