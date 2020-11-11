A virtual evening with crime author on Nov. 18

Kent Weeklies

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Becky Cooper, author of "We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence." In this true crime narrative of an unsolved 1969 murder, Cooper unravels the rumors to discover an even more complex story of gender inequality, the silencing effect of institutions, and our compulsion to rewrite the stories of female victims. A perfect read for those riveted by "In Cold Blood" and "I’ll Be Gone in the Dark."

In a starred review, Publisher’s Weekly calls "We Keep our Dead Close" “mesmerizing” and a “twist-filled whodunit…page-turner.” Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Ron Chernow says the book “forces us to ponder the very nature of historical truth. A stunning achievement.”

Cooper, a former New Yorker editorial staff member and a Senior Fellow of Brandeis’s Schuster Institute for Investigative Reporting, is also the author of Mapping Manhattan: A Love (and Sometimes Hate) Story in Maps by 75 New Yorkers (2013). Her undergraduate thesis, a literary biography of David Foster Wallace, won Harvard’s Hoopes Prize, the highest undergraduate award for research and writing. Research for this book was supported by the Fund for Investigative Journalism and the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Howard G. Buffett Fund for Women Journalists.

Copies of "We Keep the Dead Close" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Prior to the program, participants will receive an email with an invitation to attend the program via Zoom.

For more information, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330) 653-6658 x1010.