Dine at Swensons to benefit Tallmadge High School PTSA

Kent Weeklies

The Tallmadge High School PTSA is hosting a Drive-In to Donate Night on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the North Akron Swensons from 4 to 9 pm.

Present the flyer or social media post to your server when you order and 15% of the food and beverage sales will go back to the PTSA. The North Akron Swensons is located at 658 E. Cuyahoga Falls Ave.

The flyer is available on the PTSA page on the Tallmadge High School website (www.Tallmadge schools.org) or the THS PTSA Facebook page.