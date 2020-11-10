Legion Auxiliary members sew 'Quilts of Valor'

Kent Weeklies

Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 at the Charles Faust Post didn’t let the pandemic slow them down any when it comes to servicing our veterans. At their March meeting they began a service project sewing nine-patch blocks to send to the Quilts of Valor® 2020 Block Drive whose goal was 20,000 Blocks in 2020.

The National Block Drive shares their mission each year giving individuals or groups a way to participate by making blocks to be used in Quilts of Valor which are made and awarded to our service members and veterans across the nation.

Of course, a few weeks after the March meeting the pandemic hit and everything shut down, making it difficult to buy and distribute fabric to everyone to sew.

Still the members kept cutting and sewing using fabric from their own stashes when necessary, and when they finally reunited again they had 70 quilt blocks ready to be sent in. The block drive has been quite a success, receiving 25,571 blocks. It gives us just one more way thank veterans for their service.

More information about Quilts of Valor can be found at govf.org. Unit 281 is always accepting new members.

Submitted by Lindy Lincicome, a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281