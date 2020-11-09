Cuyahoga Falls Library news & events

Kent Weeklies

Virtual Programs

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Between the Ages Book Club

Nov. 10 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Encourage your teens to enjoy Young Adult (YA) literature by attending this parent/teen book club. Any adult interested in YA literature is welcome. This month we are reading 57 Bus by Dashka Slater. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link.

G Suite: Getting Organized With Email

Nov. 11 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join Tech Trainer Carolanne as she shares how to make the most out of your gmail account. We will be showing the wide selections of tools available right when you sign in to your gmail, and share how gmail connects you to a number of useful free tools and resources. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio. Registration required for Zoom link.

Cricut Earrings

Nov. 13 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join special guest speaker Kristen Fernandez as she shares how to create earrings on the Cricut using faux leather and unique charms. Kits will be available for pickup prior to the class so you can make your earrings along with the tutorial, one pair per person. Be sure to include your email when you register so we can send you the link to the class and let you know when kits are ready for pickup. Registration required for Zoom link.

Afternoon Adventures

Nov. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Get ready for some fun, pretend play! This program is geared for children of all ages. Starting the Tuesday before each event, we'll have take-home kits available to be picked up at the library. On Saturday, we'll post a video and a special tutorial on how to use the items in your kits to create some dramatic playthings. We can't wait to see what you create! There will also be books on hand to check out that go with each month's theme so you can act out a scene or just read together. Registration required.

Pet Nutrition

Nov. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m.

A comprehensive discussion of nutrition for dogs and cats, including instructions on how to interpret ingredients lists, different feeding options and how diet can impact common illnesses. Part of the National Pet Week series presented by Dr. Neal Sivula, Dancing Paws Animal Wellness Center. Registration required to receive Zoom link.

Immune Health

Nov. 16 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Understanding nutrition’s role in your immune health can feel overwhelming. Julie will guide you through simple descriptions of how your lifestyle can benefit your immune health. This program can help support your body during the winter and travel, as our immune systems can be challenged during those times. Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by Julie Wise, University Hospitals. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Library Hours

The library will be open Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesdays 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturdays 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.