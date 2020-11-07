On Veterans Way

Kent Weeklies

Earl (Bud) Hosterman was a 1962 graduate of Hudson High School and spent most of his life in Hudson thereafter. He was a longtime member of the Hudson American Legion Post 464 through his service in the Army. He assisted in many of the post activities and was tasked with holding the Christmas Party for the children of the Legion Family members at one time. He had as much fun buying the gifts for the children as they did to receive them as he was a kid at heart.

Bud was quite active in the Hudson Players and participated in several productions but is most remembered for his role as Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof”. Bud loved acting and performing and was at one time an announcer at Sea World in Aurora. He also starred in productions with the Stow Players.

Bud was a member of the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department for many years and had achieved the rank of lieutenant at the time of his death. Many years before Hudson had an EMS, he also was an ambulance driver here in Hudson. He had a great love for the Hudson community and serving its citizens.

Bud was a well-known “character” in Hudson and touched many lives with his quick wit and humor. He had a daughter Erica whom he adored and many, many friends. Bud left us in March 1997 due to lung cancer.

"Missed but not Forgotten."

This banner program is provided by the Hudson American Legion and Auxiliary. Contact Cindy at hudsonparade@gmail.com for further information on the American Legion or banner program.