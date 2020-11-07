Nick McGarry earns his Eagle Scout rank

Marsha McKenna

Kent Weeklies

Nick McGarry is the newest Eagle Scout in Troop #361.

Nick, a junior at Tallmadge High School, is in his second year in the aeronautics program at Stow-Munroe Falls High School and plans to join the military to serve his country as well as attend college.

For his project, Nick constructed a Reflection Bench at his church, Northwest Avenue Church of Christ, in Tallmadge.

Northwest Avenue Church of Christ is home to Boy Scout Troop #412, but Scouts from other troops who belong to the church also do projects, said Pastor Scott Baker.

Nick and his friends started as Tiger Cubs in Troop #361, which meets at First Congregational Church on Heritage Drive but wanted to do something for the church he and his family have attended since 2009. He approached Pastor Baker and the elders and they suggested the bench overlooking the wetlands.

“Whenever an Eagle Scout wants to do a project here, I’ve encouraged them,” Baker said. “We have wetlands in the back and wanted to do something to draw people to sit there.”

Nick put a bench in with mulch around it that overlooks a pond, Baker said.

The bench is made of a heavy-duty composite material for the seat and back of the bench and steel legs cemented into the ground to last a long time. Nick, along with friends and family, cleared the area of weeds and debris and make a path to it. Because of the wetlands, he had to use mulch.

“It’s a good spot to sit and reflect and enjoy,” Baker said. “He put that project together. He shared it with one of our leaders who oversees our building and grounds.”

Other Eagle Scout projects at the church include a playground on the south side, a split rail fence near the entrance and landscaping.

“They have to come up with a project, plan and recruit volunteers so there’s leadership involved to pull it all together,” Baker said. “Not every Scout becomes an Eagle Scout but they encourage them to achieve it.”

The McGarry family volunteers at the church, Baker said.

“Nick is always stepping up and helping out any way he can,” he added.

Scouting taught him a lot with camping, canoeing, volunteering in the community and helping at summer camp, said his mother Annie McGarry.

Nick presented his project to the Boy Scout Board of Review and received his Eagle Scout rank Aug. 12. Boy Scout Troop Master Dustin Gibson and Nick's first Troopmaster Ken Brown played pivotal roles in Nick's advancement through the ranks, Annie said.

Nick said he'd like to thank his family, Scout leaders of Troop #361 and everyone who helped him achieve his Eagle Rank.

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com