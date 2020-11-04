Summit County Master Gardeners offers online holiday series

Kent Weeklies

Celebrate the season with the Summit County Master Gardeners’ online holiday series, designed to inform you and get you into the holiday spirit. All programs are free and will be offered via Zoom. Register at http://summitmastergardeners.org.

Forcing Amaryllis for the Winter Season, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Timing is everything with amaryllis -- at least if you hope to have it in bloom for the holidays. Learn how to force these showy flowers into bloom from Jacqueline Kowalski, agriculture and natural resources educator with the Ohio State University Extension. Kowalski will discuss the origins, development and background of today’s amaryllis and share information on some of her favorites. She will also offer tips on encouraging your flowers to bloom on your schedule and getting them to rebloom for years to come.

Making a Boxwood Wreath, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19

A home-crafted wreath is a personal way to say welcome or to bring the garden into your home. Join Summit County Master Gardener Melinda Stewart as she shows how to turn boxwood greens, a wreath frame and a few tools and supplies into a lovely indoor or outdoor holiday wreath that can grace your home for months to come.

Making a Holiday Centerpiece, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10

Whether there are two or 20 at your holiday table, a home-crafted centerpiece will start the celebration. Summit County Master Gardener Melinda Stewart will show us how evergreen branches, a candlestick and a few supplies and tools can be turned into a beautiful focal point.

History and Horticulture of the Holidays, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16

Cherished holiday traditions mark the passage of a significant season. Join Summit County Master Gardener Lee Paulson as he teaches us about historical holiday traditions and takes attendees around the world to share practices from other cultures. Paulson is a master storyteller and beloved among the master gardener ranks.

All are invited to celebrate the season in the last of theSCMG Holiday Series programs.