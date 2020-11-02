Summit Metro Parks programs for November

Kent Weeklies

There’s something for everyone in Summit Metro Parks, including the following programs and events this November:

Through Sunday, Nov. 15

SUBMIT ENTRIES FOR THE AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Through Nov. 15, visitors may submit two entries for the Annual Amateur Photography Exhibit, on display in the Nature Realm visitors center January through May 2021. Only two printed photographs will be accepted, and all images must be taken in areas managed by Summit Metro Parks. With each entry, please include your name, address, phone number, email, the location where the image was taken and a title for the image. Entries should not be matted, framed or include watermarks, and should be one of the following sizes: 5"x7", 8"x10" or 11"x14" printed on photo paper. All originals may be picked up at the Nature Realm after the exhibit. You may drop off entries during the visitors center's regular hours, c/o Alisa. No mail-in entries, please. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, Nov. 2, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85736194110. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 - Sunday, Nov. 8

SELF GUIDED: STORYBOOK TRAIL

Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Rd., Hudson

Enjoy some exercise combined with fun learning and Fall Hiking Spree credit Nov.3-8 through a self-guided story trail based on the book "Leaf Man." Look for it along Downy Loop Trail. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Nov. 5, 12 - 12:30 p.m.

FACEBOOK LIVE: WINTER BIRD FEEDING BASICS

Join a naturalist to discuss tips and tricks for welcoming birds to your own back yard. We will share some simple DIY ideas and discuss types of food, feeder styles and basic bird identification. Bring any bird-related questions you may have. Join us online: www.facebook.com/summitmetroparks. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Nov. 5, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84964658634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Friday, Nov. 6, 7 - 8 p.m.

VIRTUAL: OWLS FOR KIDS

Calling all kids: come learn about owls! These silent flyers have a lot to say and a lot to teach you. Please have a toilet paper tube, glue, scissors, a sheet of paper and markers ready to make a craft. It will be a hoot! After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2 - 4 p.m.

FIELD TO FOREST TRAIL INTRO

Munroe Falls Metro Park / Tallmadge Meadows Area

1088 North Ave., Tallmadge

Before hitting the trail for Fall Hiking Spree credit, drop by to interact from a safe distance with interpretive naturalists. Follow the Meadow Trail and let your boots carry you through the rich ecosystems that make up this unique park. What once was a working farm has been transformed by nature to a lush environment teeming with incredible biodiversity. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sunday, Nov. 8, 12 - 1 p.m. & 2 - 3 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR KIDS

Join our interpretive artist for this virtual lesson in nature drawing. Computer, sketchbook, pencil and a great attitude required. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sunday, Nov. 8, 1 - 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL: FARMER'S ALMANAC FOR ADULTS

First published in 1792, The Old Farmer's Almanac is the oldest continuously printed periodical in North America! Learn about the almanac's history, predicting weather and how you can become a backyard meteorologist. This virtual program will be live and participants will have the chance to interact with the naturalist hosting it. Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89293514359. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, Nov. 9, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

It's a family affair! Get fit while you sit together during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88380170525. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10

SELF-GUIDED: EYE SPY

Hit the trail for a nature-themed game of Eye Spy for Fall Hiking Spree credit! Begin by downloading or printing this month's Eye Spy list from our "Publications & Downloads" page, then enjoy a stroll along Rock Creek Trail in search of plants, animals and more. Bring a camera to document your finds. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 11 - 11:30 a.m.

VIRTUAL: PRE-K WILE E. COYOTE

Jump into the world of coyotes with us as we discover what makes these crafty canines so cool. Join us for a program filled with discovery and fun stories as we explore the curious coyote. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10 - 11 a.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR ADULTS

Join our interpretive artist for this virtual lesson in nature drawing. Computer, sketchbook, pencil and a great attitude required. After registering, participants will receive a Zoom invitation. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 10/26. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

AT-HOME LEARNERS: REGAL RAPTORS

At-home learners ages 7 to 10 will soar, dip and dive into the world of raptors as we discover owls, hawks, eagles and falcons. Explore what makes these powerful birds special -- and masters of the sky. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Nov. 12, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84964658634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Friday, Nov. 13, 6:30 - 7 p.m.

VIRTUAL: PRE-K WILE E. COYOTE

Jump into the world of coyotes with us as we discover what makes these crafty canines so cool. Join us for a program filled with discovery and fun stories as we explore the curious coyote. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Friday, Nov.13, 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL: COYOTES FOR ADULTS

Calling all coyote enthusiasts! Prepare for a doggone good time with a naturalist to learn more about our secretive neighbors through science and myth. After registering, participants will receive a Zoom invitation. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 - 11 a.m.

VIRTUAL: THE MYSTERY OF MUSHROOMS

Join a Summit Metro Parks naturalist as we delve into the mysterious world of mushrooms. Learn the differences between boletes, polypores and gilled mushrooms. We will be discussing the size, shape, color and seasonality of mushrooms commonly found in our parks. There will be no discussion on mushroom edibility. Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82230802533?pwd=NGFVUk1JYXY1dGhnVXR1QU9IUGhOdz09. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sunday, Nov. 15, 1 - 3 p.m.

FIELD TO FOREST TRAIL INTRO

Liberty Park / Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg

Before hitting the trail for Fall Hiking Spree credit, drop by the tent to interact from a safe distance with interpretive naturalists. See how Mother Nature is reclaiming the old farm fields around Liberty Park. Envision the flowers of summer in your mind and then try to figure out if it's the same brown stalk you see as you walk the trail. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, Nov. 16, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82572916104. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, Nov. 18 - Monday, Nov. 23

WELLNESS WALK

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Prioritize "me-time" and take a self-guided wellness stroll through the Rock & Herb Garden Nov.18-23. Wellness prompts will guide you toward being present and feeling at ease. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

VIRTUAL: INSPIRATION FROM NATURE

Join a Summit Metro Parks naturalist and Dr. Lara Roketenetz from The University of Akron for an interactive night of games and more to learn how scientists are studying nature to make the world a better place. Program best suited for adults and children 10 and up. Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89415820181?pwd=OCt6TDV4SW02R1Rha3lFNTRWeHFSZz09. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

AT-HOME LEARNERS: REGAL RAPTORS

At-home learners, ages 11 to 14 will soar, dip, and dive into the world of raptors as we discover owls, hawks, eagles, and falcons. Explore what makes these powerful birds special and masters of the sky. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84964658634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Friday, Nov. 20, 9:30 - 10 a.m.

FACEBOOK LIVE: ANIMALS IN WINTER

How do animals prepare for winter? Learn about the options animals have, why they choose what they do, and some types of animals you may see this winter in your back yard! Join us at www.facebook.com/summitmetroparks. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 - 11 a.m.

FIELD TO FOREST TRAIL INTRO

Silver Creek Metro Park / Big Oak Area, 5199 Medina Line Rd., Norton

While hiking the trail for Fall Hiking Spree credit, drop by the tent at Harter Barn to interact from a safe distance with interpretive naturalists and learn about the bountiful history and amazing wildlife that lives here. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 23

SELF-GUIDED: TURKEY TROT

Families with young children: hit a trail and look for signs of our favorite Thanksgiving bird, the wild turkey! Learn more about this smart and adaptable animal in the park and at home while you have some fun along the way! Download the printable worksheet from our "Publications & Downloads" webpage. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, Nov. 23, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86860863644. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 - Sunday, Nov. 29

SELF-GUIDED: STORYBOOK TRAIL

Furnace Run Metro Park / Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Rd., Richfield

Enjoy some exercise combined with fun learning and Fall Hiking Spree credit Nov.24-29 through a self-guided story trail based on the book "Time to Sleep." Look for it along Rock Creek Trail. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, Nov. 26, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84964658634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

FIELD TO FOREST TRAIL INTRO

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Before hitting the trail for Fall Hiking Spree credit, drop by the tent to interact from a safe distance with interpretive naturalists and learn how Seneca Trail has grown from field to forest. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, Nov. 30, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Join us online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83471972423. For information, call 330-865-8065.