Hudson Cub Scouts plan Trunk-or-Treat, other events

Kent Weeklies

During a year of COVID-19 uncertainty, Hudson Cub Scouts are planning socially distanced activities that will provide boys and girls in grades in grades K-5 with experiences that are fun, educational and rewarding for the entire family.

Hudson is home to three Cub Scout Packs – Pack 3322 (www.pack3322.com), Pack 3327 (https://www.facebook.com/pack3327/) and Pack 3321 (https://pack3321.org/). Cub Scouts is open to both boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. With many activities and organizations facing COVID-19 restrictions, Scouting is focused on outdoor, socially-distanced activities including fishing, camping, hiking, campfires, geocaching, bike rides, and more.

Families interested in learning more about Cub Scouts are invited to attend an upcoming event or to contact a local Pack for more information.

Pack 3327 - Scouting for Bikes

Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. – noon, Hudson United Methodist Church

Pack 3327, which meets at Hudson United Methodist Church, will be Scouting for Bikes on Nov. 7. Community members can drop off unused bikes in the parking lot at HUMC and talk with Scouts and their leaders to learn more about their Pack. For more information, contact Abbie Chandler at chandlerab@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/pack3327.

About Pack 3321

Pack 3321 was chartered by the Rotary Club of Hudson in 1948. Pack 3321 currently serves about 30 scouts in kindergarten through fifth grade, offering a full-year program including hiking, camping, field trips and service projects, learning skills to last a lifetime. Pack and den meetings take place Thursday evenings at the historical Scout Cabin in Hudson. For more information, email cubscoutspack3321@gmail.com or visit www.pack3321.org.