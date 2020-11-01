Lord of Life Lutheran Church hosts pumpkin carving event

Kent Weeklies

Recently, Lord of Life Lutheran Church hosted its first ever Pumpkin Carving Party. Families arrived with carving tools in hand to enjoy a time of fellowship and fun as parents and children worked together to create their very own pumpkin masterpieces. Creativity was evident, teamwork was shown, and fun was had. Children were dressed in costumes and full of smiles during the evening. A parade to admire all the hard work ended our evening together...complete with snacks, drinks and treats for the children.

One family shared "This was so fun; they should do it every year." Lord of Life is thankful to those who supported the event through participation and donations.

Lord of Life Lutheran Church is a place where families are welcome and there is something for everyone. To learn more about the various programs and offerings, visit the website, www.loloh.org or contact the church office at 440-543-5505, located at 17989 Chillicothe Road, Chagrin Falls OH 44023.