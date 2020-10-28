Library news and events

Kent Weeklies

Virtual Programs

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Navigating OhioMeansJobs.com

Nov. 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Did you know that OhioMeansJobs.com is more than just a search engine? This interactive workshop covers everything OhioMeansJobs.com has to offer, including completing a career profile, searching for a job, preparing for interviews, identifying new education and career opportunities, and managing your income. Additionally, for our proud veterans the workshop will provide an overview of the military skills translation tool within OhioMeansJobs.com. Presented by Ohio Means Jobs. Registration required to receive zoom meeting link.

Between the Ages Book Club

Nov. 10, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Encourage your teens to enjoy Young Adult (YA) literature by attending this parent/teen book club. Any adult interested in YA literature is welcome. This month we are reading 57 Bus by Dashka Slater. This event is supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link.

G Suite: Getting Organized With Email

Nov. 11, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join Tech Trainer Carolanne as she shares how to make the most out of your gmail account. We will be showing the wide selections of tools available right when you sign in to your gmail, and share how gmail connects you to a number of useful free tools and resources. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio. Registration required for Zoom link.

Cricut Earrings

Nov. 13, from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join special guest speaker Kristen Fernandez as she shares how to create earrings on the Cricut using faux leather and unique charms. Kits will be available for pickup prior to the class so you can make your earrings along with the tutorial, one pair per person. Be sure to include your email when you register so we can send you the link to the class and let you know when kits are ready for pickup. Registration required for Zoom link.

Afternoon Adventures

Nov. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Get ready for some fun, pretend play! This program is geared for children of all ages. Starting the Tuesday before each event, we'll have take-home kits available to be picked up at the library. On Saturday, we'll post a video and a special tutorial on how to use the items in your kits to create some dramatic playthings . We can't wait to see what you create. There will also be books on hand to check out that go with each month's theme so you can act out a scene or just read together. Registration required.

Pet Nutrition

Nov. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m.

A comprehensive discussion of nutrition for dogs and cats, including instructions on how to interpret ingredients lists, different feeding options and how diet can impact common illnesses. Part of the National Pet Week series presented by Dr. Neal Sivula, Dancing Paws Animal Wellness Center. Registration required to receive Zoom link.

Library Hours

The library will be open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays 1 to 6 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 1 to 5 p.m.

Incorporated in 1911, Cuyahoga Falls Library connects people with the world of ideas, information, and imagination by providing access and professional guidance to resources that inform, entertain, and enrich. For more information, visit www.CuyahogaFallsLibrary.org