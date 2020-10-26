HCTV Program Schedule: Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
• Ohio Supreme Court Judicial Candidates Forum, sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission, with all four candidates for the two Ohio Supreme Court seats on the ballot, was moderated by Karen Kasler of the Ohio Statehouse News Bureau and Curtis Jackson of Spectrum News.
• Rotary Club of Hudson presents candidates for Hudson City Council: Norman, Mansour, and Kowalski.
• Gail Royster is interviewed by Kathryn Sines for the Looking Back: Hudson’s Oral History series.
• Watch Tuesday live at 6 p.m. the Fall Festival Concert of the Hudson High School Orchestras in the HHS Auditorium. Last week’s Choir concert will also air this week.
• Akron Roundtable presents a recent forum with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose discussing what his office and election officials have done to make Ohio ready for November’s election.
• State of Mind Hudson offers “Ohio Mental Health Resources for Families” with Lori Criss of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
• Last Friday’s HHS Explorers playoff game against Painesville is shown through the week. If HHS won and moves further into the playoffs, Friday’s game will be shown at 10:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Forum 360 talks with Project Sew United of Akron, making masks for the front-line.
• The 2019 PTO Halloween Window Painting program was produced by Allyn Marzulla and Nick Zaklanovich interviewing many young artists about their planning, development and creation.
• KBtime features Cleveland radio pioneer Norman Wain who was founder of WIXY 1260 radio, Michael Encavo, plus how Cleveland played a role in Orson Welles' "War of the Worlds" broadcast of 1938.
• LWV Hudson discusses Hudson's four Charter Amendment issues on the 2020 ballot and also presents the LWVH 2020 Candidates Forum 2020.
• The Community of Saint John explores Resurrection, the cornerstone of Christian faith and life, in the time of COVID.
• HCTV Archives features Tom Vince speaking about the life of Mary Lincoln; Veteran William Reinberger; WRA presents alum Lee Williams ’80 sharing insight from his work on behalf of refugees seeking asylum.
HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
Monday, Oct. 26
8 a.m. SoM: Health Resources
9 a.m. OH Supreme Court
10 a.m. HHS Choirs concert
10:30 a.m. Nicole Kowalski
11 a.m. Halloween Windows
Noon Rotary: City Council
1 p.m. HHS Football vs Painesville
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Thrive
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: City Council
7 p.m. HHS Choirs concert
7:30 p.m. North of 60: Sleep
8 p.m. Gail Royster
9 p.m. OH Supreme Court
10 p.m. SoM: Health Resources
11 p.m. City Club
Tuesday, Oct. 27
7 a.m. Vince: Mary Lincoln
8 a.m. Gail Royster
9 a.m. William Reinberger
9:30 a.m. Barlow Dam
10 a.m. HHS Choirs concert
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. LWV: Candidates
Noon Parade of Bands
1 p.m. LWV Charter Issues
2 p.m. WRA: Lee Williams
3 p.m. William Reinberger
3:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
3:50 p.m. Halloween Windows
5 p.m. North of 60: Sleep
5:30 p.m. Yeji: Red Twig
6 p.m. HHS ORCHESTRAS LIVE
9 p.m. HHS Football vs Painesville
Wednesday, Oct. 28
7 a.m. HHS Football vs. Painesville
10 a.m. LWV: Candidates
11 a.m. LWV: Charter Issues
Noon Vince: Mary Lincoln
1 p.m. Gail Royster
2 p.m. SoM: Health Resources
3 p.m. WRA: Lee Williams
4 p.m. Parade of Bands
5 p.m. Barlow Dam
5:30 p.m. Thrive
5:50 p.m. Halloween Windows
7 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. OH Supreme Court
9 p.m. LWV: Charter Issues
10 p.m. Rotary: City Council
11 p.m. KBtime
11:30 p.m. HHS Choirs
Thursday, Oct. 29
7 a.m. SoM: Health Resources
8 a.m. Gail Royster
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. HHS Choirs
10:30 a.m. Full Potential
11 a.m. OH Supreme Court
Noon Forum 360: Masks
12:30 p.m. William Reinberger
1 p.m. Halloween Windows
2 p.m. HHS Football vs Painesville
5 p.m. North of 60: Sleep
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. HHS Choirs
7 p.m. LWV: Charter Issues
8 p.m. Gail Royster
9 p.m. OH Supreme Court
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. KBTime
11:30 p.m. North of 60
Friday, Oct. 30
7 a.m. LWV: Candidates
8 a.m. OH Supreme Court
9 a.m. SoM: Health Resources
10 a.m. LWV: Charter Issues
11 a.m. Gail Royster
Noon Rotary: City Council
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
1:50 p.m. Halloween Windows
3 p.m. Vince: Mary Lincoln
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Thrive
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: City Council
7 p.m. Halloween Windows
8 p.m. HHS Orchestras
9 p.m. HHS Choirs
9:30 p.m. KBTime
10 p.m. ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HHS Explorers Football Oct. 30
Saturday, Oct. 31
7 a.m. OH Supreme Court
8 a.m. SoM: Health Resources
9 a.m. North of 60: Sleep
9:30 a.m. William Reinberger
9:50 a.m. Halloween Windows
11 a.m. LWV: Charter Issues
Noon Yeji Around Town: Red Twig
12:30 p.m. Forum 360: Masks
1 p.m. Gail Royster
2 p.m. HHS Football Oct. 30
5 p.m. Vince: Mary Lincoln
5:50 p.m. Halloween Windows
7 p.m. OH Supreme Court
8 p.m. HHA: Gorge Dam
8:30 p.m. HHS Choirs
9 p.m. HHS Orchestras
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HHS Football Oct. 30
Sunday, Nov. 1
7 a.m. City Club Forum
8 a.m. Rotary: City Council
9 a.m. Forum 360
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. William Reinberger
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski
2:50 p.m. Halloween Windows
4 p.m. WRA: Lee Williams ‘80
5 p.m. Community of St. John
6 p.m. Rotary: City Council
7 p.m. HHA: Gorge Dam
7:30 p.m. HHS Choirs
8 p.m. HHS Orchestras
9 p.m. Gail Royster
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. KBTime
11 p.m. Parade of Band