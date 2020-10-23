On Veterans Way

Kent Weeklies

Donald Cargould was born and raised in Hudson and has lived here his entire life. He is a 1955 graduate of Hudson Schools. While in school he played football and was president of his senior class.

Cargould and his wife Eileen met while in high school and have been married for 64 years. They reside in a home on land that was purchased by his ancestors in 1852.

Cargould was in the Navel Air Reserve from 1955 to 1962 and served as an aviation machinist mate and left the service as a petty officer third class.

Cargould was a handyman around the area and real estate investor. He also for a time served a volunteer fireman in Stow.

Don and Eileen love to travel and have had the opportunity to visit all 50 states, 40 countries and seven continents including Antarctica.

Cargould is a life member of the American Legion, Lee-Bishop Post 464 here in Hudson. He has assisted in many American Legion programs during his many years as a member and in 2008 he was named Legionnaire of the Year by the Hudson Post.

Don and Eileen have four children, all graduates of the Stow City Schools. Five of their six grandchildren are graduates of Hudson City Schools. They look forward to many more years enjoying their family and participating in the American Legion programs for God and Country while assisting our veterans.

This banner program is provided by the Hudson American Legion and Auxiliary. Contact Cindy at hudsonparade@gmail.com for further information on the American Legion or banner program.