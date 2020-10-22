Tallmadge Fire Corner: Heating your home safely
Kent Weeklies
DID YOU KNOW?
Home fires occur more in the winter months than any other time of the year.
Follow these heating tips to help prevent winter fires and to stay safe this winter season:
- Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from all heat sources including fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, space heaters, furnaces, hot water tanks or candles.
- Never use an oven to heat your home.
- Turn space heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned and inspected each year by a professional.
- Place all hot ashes in a metal container and away from the house or other structures.
- Install a carbon monoxide detector in you home if you have any fuel burning appliances, to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
- For more information and free-safety resources, visit www.usfa.fema.gov.