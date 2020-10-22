Library news & events

Kent Weeklies

Virtual Programs

All library programs are virtual. For more information and registration visit: www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

All Ages Virtual Storytime

Oct. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m.

For safety purposes registration is required. Please enter your email address and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number. You will be sent a Zoom invitation and password at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event.

Old Maid's Kitchen

Oct. 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Old Maid’s Kitchen is a prominent rock shelter in Gorge Metro Park that has been the subject of local lore and a recreational destination since the 1800s. Come learn about the fascinating history and cultural significance of this feature, and learn the results of the archaeological excavation carried out there by Summit Metro Parks in summer of 2019! Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Scams Against Businesses (Presented in Zoom)

Oct. 28 from noon to 1 p.m.

In this workshop, we discuss what current scams are targeting business owners, explain what to look out for and give you advice on how to avoid the scams. Learn how scams can affect your business, and why it is valuable to check BBB’s Scam Tracker tool periodically. Lastly, we share our press releases and resources for you to take with you for future reference. Part of the Business Success @ Your Library program series, presented by Edwin Hubbard, Better Business Bureau of Akron. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Read 'Em and Eat Book Club

Nov. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Kids ages second grade and up are invited to sign up for this unique book and cooking club. We will read a book and get together on Zoom to discuss it. We will also make a yummy recipe that pertains to the story. Books and some ingredients will be supplied by the library. Registration is required- be sure to pick your book up in advance!

Library Hours

The library will be open Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesdays 1 – 6 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturdays 1 – 5 p.m.