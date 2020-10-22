Friends of the Hudson Library sets annual meeting for Nov. 12

Kent Weeklies

The Friends of the Hudson Library invites the public to its annual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Those wishing to join the meeting will need to submit their name and email address to Bev Dorson, dorsonb@gmail.com ahead of time. An invitation and instructions on how to join the meeting will follow.

The annual meeting for members and guest is held to review the accomplishments of the past year and explain next year’s plans to support the library. Committee reports will be given and current board members will be standing for re-election; nominations will also be taken from the floor. Only members of the Friends may vote for board positions. Participants may ask questions and make comments by means of live chat on Zoom.

To expedite the meeting, minutes of the last monthly board meeting, minutes of the 2019 annual meeting, and the most recent treasurer’s report are posted on the Friends’ website https://www.hudsonlibrary.org/support-the-library/friends-of-the-library/ for advance perusal. Minutes and the treasurer’s report will not be read aloud at the meeting yet comments and move for approval will be taken.

For information about becoming a member of the Friends, please see https://www.hudsonlibrary.org/support-the-library/friends-of-the-library/