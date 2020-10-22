Cuyahoga Falls Faith & Religion

Kent Weeklies

St. Joseph Parish

Join Us Sunday, Nov. 1 to celebrate All Saints Day. Children (and adults) are encouraged to dress as their favorite saint to process into the church at the start of the 10 a.m. or noon masses. After each mass there will be treats and activities for children in Nolan Hall. All attendees should wear a mask. Social distancing protocol will be followed.

Registration for CYO winter sports is now open through Oct. 31. This is a Parish organization open to children in grades 1-8. For more information, visit saintjoe.org/CYO.

Weekday masses are held Monday through Friday at 8:45 a.m. Sunday masses are held at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon with the Sunday Vigil on Saturdays at 5 p.m. All masses are in the church.

For more information on these events or on becoming a parishioner, visit www.saintjoe.org or call 330-928-2173. Saint Joseph Parish Church is located at 1761 Second Ave.