New Eagle Scout in Aurora

Thomas Packard became Aurora Troop 269’s 43rd Eagle Scout recently. During normal times, an Eagle Scout Board of Review is held in front of a panel of adults made up from the local community and business leaders to review an Eagle Candidate’s Scouting history, their achievements and their future. This year, however, with the global pandemic in full force, Thomas’ Eagle Scout Board of Review was held virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Thomas’s Scouting history began as a member of Pack 433 and then Troop 433 at St. Clare Church in Lyndhurst. In 2014, Thomas and his family moved to Aurora and he became a member of Troop 269 chartered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church.

Thomas quickly became acclimated with his new unit and became a leader early on in roles such as Assistant Patrol Leader, Troop Quartermaster, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader.

In July 2020, Thomas was honored with five other veteran Scouts as one of the inaugural members of the Troop 269 Leadership Corps Patrol, and in August, he became a member of the Order of the Arrow, the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America.

During Thomas’s Scouting career, he’s been able to attend numerous camps and adventures in Northeast Ohio as well as week-long summer camps in places such as Peninsula, Rockwood, Tenn., Spring Grove, Va., Cowlesville, N.Y., Jones, Mich. and Jefferson, Ohio.

The Haven of Portage County was the beneficiary of Thomas’s Eagle Scout Service Project. Initially scheduled to begin in April of this year, Thomas’ project commenced at the end of August under tight COVID-19 safety protocols. His project was to collect personal care items and donations to help Haven care for the homeless and trafficked in Portage County.

Over two weekends, Thomas, with the help from other Scouts in the Troop, collected enough donations from the community and parishioners of OLPH to create over 150 Blessing Bags that contained such items as tooth brushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, socks, handwarmers and other care items in drawstring bags. Volumes of other personal care items, including over 40 wool disaster blankets were donated along with almost $700 in cash to help The Haven fulfill their mission at their new facility, which is set to open later this fall, on Route 59 in Ravenna.

In the spring of 2018, Thomas spent a month in Normandy, France as a Rotary Exchange Student. He was looking forward to spending this year in Belgium as an exchange student after graduating from Aurora High School this past spring, but unfortunately his trip was cancelled due to the pandemic. Today, Thomas is a freshman at Kent State University – Trumbull studying to become an Intervention Specialist. An Eagle Scout Court of Honor will be held at a later date.

For more information about The Haven of Portage County, visit www.portagehaven.org.

To learn more about Scouts BSA Troop 269, visit troopmasterweb.com/Troop269. Troop 269 meets every Thursday during the academic year at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church at 342 S. Chillicothe Road and during the summer months at Aurora’s Sunny Lake Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m.