Nordonia Hills Library news & events

Sound Investing for Retirees: A Virtual Presentation

Thursday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.

A basic introduction to investments; both stock and bonds are explained and compared using historical data. Presented by James C. Sexton III, CFP, CFS and Gage Paul, CFP, RICP, EA, financial planners with Western Reserve Capital Management. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link to this Zoom program.

Creatures of the Night in Our Metro Parks: A Virtual Nature Talk

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m.

Learn about the elusive animals on the move at night in our parks with Summit Metro Parks Chief of Conservation Mike Johnson. This program will take place online as a Zoom event. Please register at akronlibrary.org, and you will receive a Zoom event link via email.

Grammy Award Winning Trumpeter Curtis Taylor

Friday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Join Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and NE Ohio native Curtis Taylor for an exciting, interactive evening of music and conversation. Taylor and his bandmates will play arrangements of standard Jazz, R&B, Neo-soul and original music from his repertoire. He’ll also explain what makes Jazz a vital and enduring part of our cultural fabric, with time for audience questions. You won't want to miss this exciting virtual event! This program is generously sponsored by the Nordonia Hills Friends of the Library. This is a virtual event. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive an event link.

Open Spaces Trio

Thursday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m.

Join us for a Facebook premier event with Open Spaces Trio. The group takes songs you may have forgotten about and reinvents them into creative, dynamic experiences. Drawing from a diverse repertoire of jazz, Americana, rock, folk, and other styles of tunes, the trio loves to explore taking what’s familiar and expanding it. Brent Hamker’s vibrant guitar solos, Matthew DeRubertis’s growling, atmospheric bass sounds, and Holbrook Riles III’s masterful drumming crafts whatever song they’ve chosen to play into a sonic journey.

Enjoy a performance while posting questions and comments in real-time for band members to answer. This program is generously sponsored by the Nordonia Hills Friends of the Library.

This program will be presented on the library's Facebook page. Please register at akronlibrary.org, and you will receive an e-mail with the Facebook link 3 days before the program.

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This monthly discussion will take place online. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion date.

Monday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. – Summer of ’69 by Susan Hilderbrand

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group conversation - from home! This discussion will take place online. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion date.

Thursday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m. Normal People by Sally Rooney.

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery - virtually! This monthly discussion will take place online. Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion date.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. Someone We Know by Shari Lapena

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. The Hunting Party by Lucy Foley

Children and Teen Programs

Children Programs:

Take it Make it

S’more Foamie, Through Oct. 31. Pick up a craft kit at the Nordonia Hills Library desk to make a S’more creation, while supplies last.

Baby Time

Thursdays, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, at 10:15 a.m. Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime. Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver. Please register and will receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the program.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time

Thursdays, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, at 10:15 a.m. at 11:15 a.m.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles followed by a playtime. Story Time is for children ages 2-5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver. Please register and you will receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the program.

SCHOOL AGE PROGRAMS

After School Program

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m.

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school craft.

Nov. 11 Foil Pendant – Design your own pendant. A craft kit with craft foam, foil, mini pencil and yarn/ribbon will be able to pick up after November 1. Please register and will receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the program.

Messy Monday

Monday Nov. 23, 6 p.m.

Join us for some virtual messy fun. Please register and will receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the programs. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy.

Nov. 23 Flubber: Follow along if possible, while Miss Melissa does a demo of the different ways she makes flubber for her story times and other programs. We will also discuss the science behind it. Starting November 25, you can pick up a sample of the flubber at the front desk.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Last Chance Survivor’s Club

Join us for a fun project from a book that hasn't been checked out in a while. Give these books another chance! Please register for this virtual event.

Monday, Nov. 16, 3:30 p,m, Paper Crafts for Thanksgiving.

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft or a recipe or a skill you can take with you out into the world. Our November project will be fancy napkin folding. Registration required.

Monday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. Folding Fancy Napkins.