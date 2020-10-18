Twinsburg Public Library news & events

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

StoryWalk®

Mondays - Saturdays

Take a self-guided StoryWalk® in the Children’s Department. A different one will be featured each week. Stop by the Children’s desk to pick up a craft to take home (while supplies last).

Diary of a Kid in Quarantine

Did you know that keeping a journal will not only improve writing skills but also help kids better understand their feelings and enhance their ability to communicate? New weekly prompts are posted every Wednesday on the Library’s Online Events calendar and our “Family Fun with TPL” Facebook group.

Bulletin Board Costume Parade

Help us create a bulletin board full of Halloween costume ideas! Between Monday, Oct. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 31, you can stop by the Library in costume, send us a picture of you in your costume, or send us a message letting us know what you will be this year. Everyone who submits an idea will earn a Halloween treat! Contact us through our Facebook page or by email at librarian@twinsburglibrary.org. For kids birth to second grade.

Money Matters Seminar

Thursday, Oct. 22 from 7 to 8 p.m.

For many, the paycheck can be hard to decipher. You might wonder, “What are all these deductions?” It is exciting to receive your first paycheck, but for many, that first rush of excitement turns to disappointment. You quickly realize the money in your paycheck is less than you expected. The federal government and a lot of others have taken a bite out of it. Registration with an email address is required in order to receive the Zoom link and PIN to join the meeting. For teens entering the workforce.

ADULT SERVICES

Take It, Make It Crafting Kit - Magnetic Poetry

Available Thursday, Oct. 15.

What do magnets, a refrigerator, and poetry all have in common? Magnetic poetry! October's Take It, Make It Craft Kit is a beginner's magnetic poetry kit. A basic word list is supplied but you can personalize it; why not add the names of family members or pets? Each kit contains instructions and basic ingredients for the craft. Pick up at the Adult Reference Desk, Computer Lab, or Drive-up Window (per request). First come, first served while supplies last. One kit per adult per craft.

Halloween Trivia Night

Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 7:15 to 8 p.m.

Get in the Halloween spirit with this special live trivia event hosted by your friendly, spooky librarians at the Twinsburg Public Library. Assemble a household team and join us via Zoom for questions related to all things spooky and scary. Be sure to brush up on your horror movies and gothic literature, as there will be prizes of free books and movies for the winning teams! Questions will be geared towards adults, but teams including family members of all ages are welcome to join.

FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER

The Foundation Experience

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

It will be here before you know it, so why wait? Buy your tickets now to this annual event (in person vs. virtual format to be determined, but the winner need not be present to win). Only 100 tickets at $75 will be sold. The winner will get to choose from one of four trips. Booking needs to be done by the end of 2021, but the trip may be taken during 2022. Visit www.twinsburglibrary.org/foundation-experience for all the details.