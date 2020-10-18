HCTV Program Schedule: Oct. 19 - 25

Kent Weeklies

• Forum 360 host Pat Simons talks with Thomas Bevan of the Summit County Board of Elections about the voting options and how Summit County is adjusting to COVID19 health concerns.

• Watch Monday for a live 7 p.m. recording of the Hudson High School Fall Concert in the HHS Memorial Stadium (rain location: HHS Auditorium).

• The 2019 PTO Halloween Window Painting program was produced by Allyn Marzulla and Nick Zaklanovich interviewing many young artists about their planning, development and creation.

• Akron Roundtable presents a recent forum with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose discussing what his office and election officials have done to make Ohio ready for November’s election.

• State of Mind Hudson offers “Parenting Through Love & Logic” with Kathy Sandberg and Joan Sauer.

• Friday’s night HHS Explorers Football Playoff will air at 10:30 p.m. Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday. Last Friday’s playoff game against Bedford is shown through the week.

• KBtime features Cleveland radio pioneer Norman Wain, founder of WIXY 1260 radio, who passed away recently, plus how Cleveland played a role in Orson Welles' "War of the Worlds" broadcast of 1938.

• The City Club of Cleveland presents “Caring for Educators in the Trauma-Informed Environment” with Dr. Megan Holmes and Habeebah R. Grimes, M.A., CEO, Positive Education Program.

• Good Day Hudson talks with Gannett Publishing Editor Eric Marotta, and Deb Sherman explains the new “DORA”. Tom Vince shares the founding of Hudson, and Liz Murphy tells what is happening in November.

• Rotary Club of Hudson welcomes Ohio Congressman District 14 Dave Joyce.

• LWV Hudson discusses Hudson's four Charter Amendment issues on the 2020 ballot and also presents the LWVH 2020 Candidates Forum 2020.

• Hudson Community Foundation presents Protecting Your Financial Information & Building Cyber Awareness in the Digital Age.

• Yeji Around Town features The Red Twig and talks with owner Michelle Touve-Hollande.

• Environmental attorney Robert Bilott presents “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer's Twenty-Year Battle against DuPont” for the Hudson Library and Historical Society.

• Candidate Spotlight: Nicole Kowalski for Hudson City Council airs this week.

• The Community of Saint John pauses to give thanks for the every day’s blessing. Music by George and Julia Sterbenz on flutes and a musical offering from Haydn's oratorio, The Creation.

• HCTV Archives features Hudson Profile: Dante Lavelli, and WWII Navy veteran Joseph Zapytowski.

HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Oct. 19

8 a.m. SoM: Love & Logic

9 a.m. HCF Cyber Awareness

10 a.m. LWV Charter Issues

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Rotary: Joyce

1 p.m. HHS Football vs Bedford

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Joyce

7 p.m. HHS Fall Choir Concert LIVE

8:20 p.m. Halloween Windows

9:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

10 p.m. SoM: Love & Logic

11 p.m. City Club: Educators

Tuesday, Oct. 20

7 a.m. City Club: Educators

8 a.m. HCF Cyber Awareness

9 a.m. North of 60

9:30 a.m. KBTime

10 a.m. Nicole Kowalski

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

Noon. SoM: Love & Logic

1 p.m. Profile: Dante Lavelli

2:30 p.m. HHA: Gorge Dan

3 p.m. LWV: Charter Issues

4 p.m. LWV: Candidates

5 p.m. North of 60: Sleep

5:30 p.m. Halloween Windows

6:40 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7 p.m. HHS Football vs. Bedford

10 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

11 p.m. KBTime

11:30 p.m. Forum 360

Wednesday, Oct. 21

7 a.m. HHS Football vs. Bedford

10 a.m. Profile: Dante Lavelli

11:30 a.m. KBTime

Noon. LWV: Candidates Forum

1 p.m. LWV: Charter Issues

2 p.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

3 p.m. CC: Educators

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 pm. Yeji Around Town

5:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

6 p.m. Akron: Frank LaRose

7 p.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. SoM: Love & Logic

9 p.m. Joseph Zapytowski

9:30 p.m. KBTime

10 p.m. Rotary: Joyce

11 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

Thursday, Oct. 22

7 a.m. SoM: Love & Logic

8 a.m. CC: Educators

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Halloween Windows

11:10 a.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

11:30 a.m. Forum 360

Noon Profile: Dante Lavelli

1:30 p.m. KBTime

2 p.m. HHS Football vs. Bedford

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7 p.m. LWV: Candidates

8 p.m. Halloween Windows

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. LWV: Charter Issues

Friday, Oct. 23

7 a.m. HHS Football vs. Bedford

10 a.m. SoM: Love & Logic

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Rotary: Joyce

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Joe Zapytowski

2 p.m. LWV: Candidates

3 p.m. LWV: Charter Issues

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Forum 360

6:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

7 p.m. Halloween Windows

8 p.m. Profile: Dante Lavelli

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Explorers Football Oct. 23 Playoff

Saturday, Oct. 24

7 a.m. SoM: Love & Logic

8 a.m. Profile: Dante Lavelli

9:30 a.m. KBTime

10 a.m. Forum 360

10:30 a.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

11 a.m. Halloween Windows

Noon Akron: Frank LaRose

1 p.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

2 p.m. HHS Football Oct. 23 Playoff

5 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

6 p.m. LWV: Charter Issues

7 p.m. LWV: Candidates

8 p.m. HHS Fall Choir Concert

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Football Oct. 23 Playoff

Sunday, Oct. 25

7 a.m. North of 60: Sleep

7:30 a.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

8 a.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Joseph Zapytowski

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

3 p.m. Halloween Windows

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. Community of St. John

6 p.m. Rotary: Joyce

7 p.m. SoM: Love & Logic

8 p.m. HHS Fall Choir Concert

9 p.m. LWV: Charter Issues

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. KBTime

11 p.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness