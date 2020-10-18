Fall Photo-Op available at First Christian Church

Kent Weeklies

Looking for a fun, festive, and safe spot for a fall photo shoot? Then stop by First Christian Church of Stow, 3493 Darrow Road (the corner of routes 59 and 91) and check out the Fall Photo-Op set up, ready for picture taking with family, friends, pets, kids in costumes, or maybe that special someone. You are welcome to take your own pictures or bring a photographer, and then consider posting them on your social media using #FallInStow.

The Fall Photo-Op, located off the upper parking lot, is free and open to any and all in the community, and is available dusk to dawn now through Oct. 31. And make plans to come out to First Christian Stow for the annual Trunk or Treat event Sunday, Oct. 25 from 3-5 p.m. Trunk or Treat is also free and open to the community.

All at First Christian Stow are hoping and praying everyone has a fun, festive, safe and healthy Fall season.