The New Normal: Virtual interviews an insider’s keys to success

Have you considered the following:

· Interviewing for a job during the pandemic is more frightening than a Halloween Haunted House.

· I don’t feel comfortable with these virtual interviews

· I have had several interviews but I haven’t received any offers.

Any of these sound familiar?

If so, you need to attend the Oct. 19 Hudson Job Search ZOOM presentation to increase your comfort level, confidence and chances for success in your next virtual interview.

The program will offer tangible practical advice for the most critical phase of the job search process…the interview itself. Attendees will learn about the new technology employers are using in the interview process – virtual interviews. Finally, they will learn a key to virtual interview success; how to improve their “video presence”.

This program is beneficial to all, from first time job seekers to those laid off due to the pandemic and everyone in between. It is relevant to any type of job search… from clerical to managerial.

If you are looking for your first job, a new job or just want to change jobs, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to significantly increase your chances for success!

Michael Polovick retired Vice President of Human Resources for The Smithers Group, a multinational scientific testing and consulting organization, will conduct the program.

Polovick has more than 30 years of HR leadership and consulting experience with both private and publicly traded firms including Bridgestone, Pirelli, and Continental Tire. He draws from his many years of hiring experience to share his insights on how to succeed during the interview process.

Currently, Polovick serves as Vice President of Hudson Job Search, a Board Member of the University of Akron Human Resources Advisory Committee, and Facilitator of the Department of Job and Family Services, Summit County Ohio Means Jobs Executive Networking Group.

Since retiring he has focused much of his time on paying forward, especially to jobseekers looking to enhance their employment prospects.

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings of each month, currently on ZOOM. The meeting begins with a networking opportunity from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and the speaker presentation is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. To register for the meeting go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org