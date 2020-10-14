Hudson Kiwanis welcomes new members

Kent Weeklies

Mike Bonsiewicz and Kevin Bauer are new members of the Hudson Kiwanis Club.

Every year Kiwanis International adds over 2900 new members in 96 countries. Hudson Kiwanis has served the Hudson Schools and Community since 1951. Since 2000 over $1 million has been given to the schools and community.

Some of the visible things are the splash pad, basketball courts, high school tennis courts and safety town just to name a few. Most recently a grant was made to help the Hudson Safety Forces active shooter training program.

As well, Hudson Kiwanis, and many of their members, made a contribution to Hudson Community Service Association that will assist families during the current pandemic crisis. In addition, Kiwanis provides several scholarships for graduating seniors, school grants, funding for Power of the Pen and many more. Our funding for all this comes from the Hoops Classic Basketball Tournament for boys and girls, recreational baseball program and the sale of Christmas Poinsettias. For more information about Hudson Kiwanis, visit www.hudsonkiwanis.com.