HCTV Program Schedule: Oct. 12 to 18

Kent Weeklies

• Environmental attorney and author Robert Bilott virtually spoke about his book “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer's Twenty-Year Battle against DuPont” for the Hudson Library and Historical Society. His presentation airs this week on HCTV.

• A new episode of North of 60 talks with neurologist Dr. Lawrence Saltis, MD about sleep disorders.

• Hudson Heritage Association presents “Bringing Down the Dam, Freeing the Falls” with Summit Metro Parks Watershed Specialist Elaine Marsh presenting history of Gorge Dam and what its forthcoming removal will mean for the environment and the region.

• Rotary Club of Hudson welcomes Ohio House District 37 Candidates Beth Bigham and Casey Weinstein.

• State of Mind Hudson “Strengths and Challenges: How Participation in Sports can Increase Students’ Mental Health” presented by Barbara Anthony, MSSA, LISW-S airs on HCTV this week.

• LWV Hudson discusses Hudson's Charter Review Commission and four Charter issues on the 2020 ballot featuring LWVHudson member Pat Simons, Lisa Radigan, member Charter Review Commission, and Rosanne Thomas, LWVHudson City Council and Commission Observer.

• Hudson Community Foundation’s panel discussion Protecting Your Financial Information & Building Cyber Awareness in the Digital Age will be shown this week.

• Yeji Around Town features The Red Twig and talks with owner Michelle Touve-Hollande about how she got into the floral business and what services she offers, followed by a tour of the shop.

• Hudson League of Women Voters 2020 Candidates Forum features Hudson City Council At-Large seat, Summit County Council District 3, 37th Ohio District Rep, and Ohio's 14th Congressional District Rep.

• Forum 360 discusses new technology and developments for blind and low vision veterans and public.

• Candidate Spotlight: Nicole Kowalski for Hudson City Council airs this week.

• HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

9:30 a.m. North of 60: Sleep

10 a.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

11 a.m. State of Mind: Sports

Noon Rotary: House District 37

1 p.m. HHS Football @ Barbert

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: House District 37

7 p.m. North of 60

7:30 p.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

8 p.m. Yeji: Red Twig

8:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

9 p.m. LWV Charter Issues

10 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

11 p.m. CC: Foner

Tuesday, Oct. 13

7 a.m. HHS Football vs N Royalton

10 a.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

Noon. Yeji: Red Twig

12:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

1 p.m. State of Mind: Sports

2 p.m. HHS Football @ Wadsworth

5 p.m. North of 60: Sleep

5:30 p.m. Yeji: Red Twig

6 p.m. CC: Foner

7 p.m. Phun Phacts

7:30 p.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

8 p.m. State of Mind: Sports

9 p.m. Parade of Bands

10 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

11 p.m. WRA: Rob Tercek

Wednesday, Oct. 14

7 a.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

8 a.m. CC: Foner

9 a.m. Nicole Kowalski

9:30 a.m. North of 60: Sleep

10 a.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

10:30 a.m. Composting

11 a.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

Noon State of Mind: Sports

1 p.m. WRA: Rob Tercek

2 p.m. BCC Ponds Webinar

3 p.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

4 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020

5 p.m. CC: Foner

6 p.m. WRA: Hallowell Years

7 p.m. Yeji: The Red Twig

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

8:30 p.m. North of 60

9 p.m. LWV: Charter Issues

10 p.m. Rotary: House Dist. 37

11 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

Thursday, Oct. 15

7 a.m. LWV Charter Issues

8 a.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. State of Mind: Sports

11 a.m. BCC Ponds Webinar

Noon City Club: Foner

1 p.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

2 p.m. HHS Football @ Highland

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

7 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

8 p.m. HLHS Robert Bilott

9 p.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

9:30 p.m. Nicole Kowalski

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. State of Mind: Sports

Friday, Oct. 16

7 a.m. State of Mind: Sports

8 a.m. Barlow CC Ponds

9 a.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

10 a.m. Parade of Bands 2020

11 a.m. CC: Foner

Noon Rotary: House Dist. 37

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Composting

2 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

3 p.m. WRA: Rob Tercek

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. LWV Candidates Forum

7 p.m. LWV Charter Issues

8 p.m. HCF Cyber Awareness

9 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

11 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

Saturday, Oct. 17

7 a.m. City Club: Foner

8 a.m. State of Mind: Sports

9 a.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

10 a.m. WRA: Rob Tercek

11 a.m. LWV: Candidates Forum

Noon LWV: Charter Issues

1 p.m. WRA: Hallowell Years

2 p.m. HHS Football vs Nordonia

5 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

6 p.m. BCC Ponds Webinar

7 p.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

8 p.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

8:30 p.m. North of 60: Sleep

9 p.m. LWV: Candidates Forum

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Yeji Around Town

11 p.m. Parade of Bands 2020

Sunday, Oct. 18

7 a.m. LWV: Charter Issues

8 a.m. Montessori Graduation

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. Yeji: The Red Twig

3 p.m. WRA: Rob Tercek

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. Community of St. John

6 p.m. Rotary: House Dist. 37

7 p.m. LWV: Charter Issues

8 p.m. HLHS: Robert Bilott

9 p.m. HCF: Cyber Awareness

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. HHA: Gorge Dam

11 p.m. WRA Hallowell Yea