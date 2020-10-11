Digital doctrine speaker: The Catholic Conundrum - Vote 2020

Kent Weeklies

Fr. John Jerek, Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Youngstown will present The Catholic Conundrum ~ Vote 2020 on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Faced with a complex election season, there is no single candidate that embodies the whole of Catholic teaching. How should the individual Catholic discern the faithful response when voting?

Join us online at https://www.facebook.com/PortageCatholic for an interactive discussion on this important issue. This yearly speaker series is presented by the Portage County Catholic Pastoral Ministers Association For more information contact Mac Clapp, maclapp@olphaurora.org .