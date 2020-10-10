Juanita Curtis Slovisky marks 100 years

Kent Weeklies

Juanita Curtis was born in Swanton, Ohio, Sept. 23, 1920. When she was around 6 years old, her parents moved to Akron. She met her husband, Joe Slovisky at North High School. After high school Juanita graduated from Actual Business School.

Joe and Juanita got married on May 29, 1943 after he joined the Air Force during World War II. After the war, Joe and Juanita built their home on Oakwood Drive in Cuyahoga Falls. They had four children, Tim, Lynn, Janet, and Gary.

Joe passed away Nov. 18, 2000. Juanita stayed in the Oakwood home until 2014 when she moved to a condo in Cuyahoga Falls, where she still lives independently. Juanita worked after her children were in school. She retired from the Summit County Juvenile Court where she was secretary to Judge William Kannel.

Juanita is an avid card player with her family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a large party was cancelled. However, a group of bridge playing friends conducted a surprise drive-by parade for Juanita on her 100th birthday. They had balloons and signs and made a lot of noise honking their horns.

The mayor, a council woman and a police car joined in the festivities along with a group of neighbors. She was totally surprised and overwhelmed by the show of attention and affection. She has been blessed with good health and her family hopes to celebrate numerous more birthdays with her.