GriefCare Place support groups for week of Oct. 11

The GriefCare Place offers support groups that give the one grieving the loss of a loved one by death the understanding of the grief process and encourages them that healing will come. All grief support groups are at no cost.

All groups will meet at The GriefCare Place Support Center, at 4499 Darrow Road in Stow. Please call our office for further information and detailed directions 330-686-1750 or email: griefcareplace@gmail.com. Monthly meeting calendars are posted on our website, www.thegriefcareplace.org

Individual Counseling

Individual counseling is provided by a licensed professional grief therapist in affiliation with Fairhaven Counseling Services for a fee. Please call the Fairhaven Counseling office at 330.940.2522 to schedule an appointment.

The GriefCare Place, serving grievers from 66 communities in Northeast Ohio, has been committed since 1997 to bring hope and healing to broken hearts caused by the death of a loved one. We celebrated our 20th year Anniversary of helping broken hearts heal in 2017.

UPCOMING GROUP SESSIONS and EVENTS:

Widowed Men -- A support group for men who have experienced the death of their spouse. The next group meeting will be Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Bereaved Parents -- A support group for parents who have experienced the death of a child of any age. The next group meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

After Suicide -- A support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one through a completed suicide. The next group meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.