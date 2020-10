Kent Weeklies

Jim Walter and Lauren Walter of Chagrin Falls announce the birth of their son, James David Walter III, on Aug. 10.

He weighed 7 pounds, 13.5 ounces and was born at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.

He is welcomed by his twin big sisters, Madison and Mackenzie Walter, 20 months.

Maternal grandparents are Alan and Julie Spalding of Stow.

Paternal grandparents are Jeff and Barbara Walter of Solon.