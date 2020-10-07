Valley Presbyterian announces events

Kent Weeklies

The Pass-It-On Resale store at Valley Presbyterian Church will be open to customers on Friday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Furniture, household items, holiday decorations and more are available.

An outdoor, in-person worship service under the front portico is planned for Sunday, Oct. 11 (weather permitting) at 10:30 a.m.

Valley Presbyterian Church is at 17560 Chillicothe Road (Route 306, across from Tanglewood Square in Bainbridge). For more information, email the church at valleypc@netlink.net or call the office at 440-543-1071.