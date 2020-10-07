Summit County Metro Parks upcoming programs

Kent Weeklies

SUBMIT ENTRIES FOR THE AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Through Nov. 15, visitors may submit two entries for our Annual Amateur Photography Exhibit, which will be displayed in the Nature Realm or by virtual exhibit, depending on current health department guidance. Only two printed photographs will be accepted, and all images must be taken in areas managed by Summit Metro Parks. With each entry, please include your name, address, phone number, email, the location where the image was taken and a title for the image. Where possible, please do not share contact information with other entrants. Entries should not be matted, framed or include watermarks, and should be one of the following sizes: 5"x7", 8"x10" or 11"x14" and printed on photo paper. You may drop off entries during spree rewards pickup (see Fall Hiking Spree website for details) or mail them to 975 Treaty Line Rd., c/o Alisa, Akron 44313. Summit Metro Parks is not responsible for any photographs lost or damaged in the mail. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX -- Monday, October 12, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Join us here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87363600339. For information, call 330-865-8065.

SELF-GUIDED: EYE SPY -- Tuesday, October 13, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Beginning Oct. 13, hit the trail for a nature-themed game of Eye Spy! Begin by downloading or printing this month's Eye Spy list from our "Publications & Downloads" page, then enjoy a stroll along Seneca Trail in search of plants, animals and more. Bring a camera to document your finds. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR KIDS -- Wednesday, October 14, 10 - 11 a.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

Join Interpretive Artist Danette for this virtual lesson in nature drawing. Computer, sketchbook, pencil and a great attitude required. After registering, participants will receive a link to a live Zoom lesson. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. For information, call 330-865-8065.

FACEBOOK LIVE: COYOTES -- Thursday, October 15, 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Coyotes are some of our parks' most elusive and misunderstood residents. Naturalist Janean will lead a live Q&A all about coyotes and will discuss how they live and how we can be good neighbors to these fascinating creatures of the night. Join us at: www.facebook.com/summitmetroparks. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: PRE-K COYOTES -- Thursday, October 15, 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Yip and howl like coyotes with us in this live virtual program! Children ages 3-6 will have fun discovering all about this canine through story, rhyme and activities. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX -- Thursday, October 15, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Join us here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84964658634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

AT-HOME LEARNERS: MONARCHS -- Thursday, October 15, 1 - 2 p.m. & 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

At-home learners, ages 11 to 14: We're celebrating the monarch butterfly! Learn about the cultural significance and monumental migration of this charismatic insect. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. For information, call 330-865-8065.

PUMPKIN CARVING -- Saturday, October 17, 6 - 7 p.m.

Liberty Park / Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg

Join a naturalist to create a seasonal work of art! Pumpkins and carving utensils are provided, or feel free to bring your own. Limit one free pumpkin per family. Space is limited - program will take place outside with distancing. Participants are asked to wear a mask when arriving to the program and when distancing cannot be maintained. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. For information, call 330-865-8065.

SIGNS OF WILDLIFE -- Sunday, October 18, 9 - 11 a.m.

Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Rd., Springfield Twp.

Before hitting the trail for Fall Hiking Spree, drop by the tent to interact from a safe distance with interpretive naturalists and learn about how migratory birds use the bog for their journey south. Good for spree credit. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX -- Monday, October 19, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Join us here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82397322242. For information, call 330-865-8065.

SELF-GUIDED: STORYBOOK TRAIL -- Tuesday, October 20, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Furnace Run Metro Park / Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Rd., Richfield

Enjoy some exercise combined with fun learning through a self-guided story trail based on the book Dia de los Muertos. Look for it along Rock Creek Trail at Furnace Run Metro Park October 20-25. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR ADULTS -- Wednesday, October 21, 10 - 11 a.m. & 1 -2 p.m.

Join Interpretive Artist Danette for this virtual lesson in nature drawing. Computer, sketchbook, pencil and a great attitude required. After registering, participants will receive a link to a live Zoom lesson. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 10/12. For information, call 330-865-8065.

AT-HOME LEARNERS: MONARCHS -- Thursday, October 22, 11 a.m. - noon & 1 - 2 p.m.

At-home learners, ages 7 to 10: We're celebrating the monarch butterfly! Learn about the cultural significance and monumental migration of this charismatic insect. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX -- Thursday, October 22, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Join us here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84964658634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX -- Monday, October 26, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Join us here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87363600339. For information, call 330-865-8065.

SELF-GUIDED: EYE SPY -- Tuesday, October 27, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Wood Hollow Metro Park, 2121 Barlow Rd., Hudson

Beginning October 27, hit the trail for a nature-themed game of Eye Spy! Begin by downloading or printing this month's Eye Spy list from our "Publications & Downloads" page, then enjoy a stroll along Downy Loop Trail in search of plants, animals and more. Bring a camera to document your finds. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX -- Thursday, October 29, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Get fit while you sit during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Join us here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84964658634. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: PRE-K COYOTES -- Friday, October 30, 11 - 11:30 a.m.

Yip and howl like coyotes with us in this live virtual program! Children ages 3-6 will have fun discovering all about this canine through story, rhyme and activities. After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. For information, call 330-865-8065.

VIRTUAL: SPIDERS FOR KIDS -- Saturday, October 31, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

Join us for an active, fun, educational Zoom program about spiders! Be sure to bring a toilet paper tube, safety scissors, markers and colored paper to make your own eight-legged friend. Best for school age kids, but all are welcome! After registering, participants will receive a live Zoom invitation. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 10/19. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Summit Metro Parks manages more than 14,000 acres, including 16 parks, several conservation areas and more than 150 miles of trails, with 22 miles of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. Annual attendance averages 5 million visits.