Volunteers sought for annual leaf raking in Aurora

The Rotary Club of Aurora and the City of Aurora will be holding their annual Community Leaf Raking Event on Saturday, Nov. 7. This is an event designed to help Aurora’s senior and/or disabled residents clean up the fallen leaves from their yards.

The event will begin at the Walker Building, 129 W. Pioneer Trail, where volunteers will pick up their yard assignments and be fortified with coffee and donuts before setting out. We will have tents and tables set up in the parking lot. Participants should remember to social distance and all are required to wear a mask.

In the past, volunteers have come from churches, Scouts, school groups, families and others. As many as 100 workers have helped clean up 40-50 yards for residents unable to perform this task. Volunteers are asked to bring rakes and tarps to the job sites. Those interested in volunteering to rake yards should call Rotary member Pat Costanza at 330-562 -3348 or City of Aurora Senior Coordinator at 330-995-9148.

To request leaf raking for your yard or to recommend a resident in need of it, please contact Aurora Senior Coordinator Colleen Martin at 330-995-9148 or martinc@auroraoh.com.