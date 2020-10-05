Hudson Garden Club will meet Oct. 12

The next Hudson Garden Club general meeting is scheduled for Oct.12, with a rain date of Oct. 14. The club will meet outside and social distance on the patio area at Highfield’s Event Center, 1940 Georgetown Road, Hudson. Attendees should bring their own chair. Masks are encouraged. Indoor restrooms will be accessible. Arrival beginning at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 6:30 pm. All are welcome.

The speaker will be Derek Kuryla, landscape architect, who will share the process for planning and designing of outdoor areas for four-season interest and will include a walking tour of Highfield’s gardens while giving an overview of the architecture and landscape design as examples of planning and execution.

Kuryla oversees the KGK design studio taking on diverse design challenges in public, private, civic, social, environmental, commercial, or residential sectors. Prior to joining KGK, Kuryla received a bachelor's degree, cum laude, in Landscape Architecture from The Ohio State University and worked as a design professional for MKSK Studios of Columbus.

Highfield’s is based on preserving the mature woods, taking advantage of open space, and retaining the history of the property while designing for the future. The 5,000 square foot Hudson event center which opened this year is located on 20 acres of Ohio farm and native woodland property that has been in the Kuryla family since 1959. Highfield’s Event Center is based on the timeless theme of harmonizing elegant architecture and natural open-air views with landscaped grounds.