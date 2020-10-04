Faith and Religion for the week of Oct. 4

Kent Weeklies

Churches’ information listed here was current as of press time on Thursday. Attendees should contact their church for specific information on schedule and program changes.

THE COMMUNITY CHURCH OF STOW

The Community Church of Stow, A United Church of Christ, is located at1567 Pilgrim Drive, Stow. Contact the church at 330-688-8927, email: stowucc@yahoo.com, or online at http://www.stowcommchurch.org

Worship with Interim Pastor Larry Baldridge is being held in the sanctuary. Pews are marked for social distancing and everyone is asked to wear a mask. No nursery care is available at this time. Services are also being live streamed on Facebook.

Adult Bible Study meets outdoors at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning with Carol Zeh.

Meet with former Pastor Jim Case on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. for prayer in the sanctuary, followed by fellowship and coffee. All are welcome.

There will be no spaghetti suppers until further notice.

Women’s Fellowship is holding a Rummage Sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9 & 10, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.. Items will be sold indoors and outdoors. The number of people indoors will be limited, and customers are asked to wear masks and gloves.

In-church worship will be held on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and worship on wheels will be held at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to attend the 8:30 a.m. service must sign up online through SignUpGenius, by email or by calling the church office to be placed on the list.

The 10:30 a.m. service is called “Worship on Wheels.” Bring your family and worship in your car. Pastor will speak from the front entrance. Tune radios to FM 89.1 to hear the service. All visitors must remain in your cars.

Anyone who has traveled, has been exposed to anyone who has been ill, or is in an at-risk population should refrain from in-person worship. Only those who are prepared to follow all guidelines should attend.

Live-stream worship will continue on Sundays on Facebook at 8:30 a.m. and available on YouTube at 9 a.m.

Lydia’s Pantry (food bank) is open and being used at an unprecedented rate. Keep in mind donations and referrals. Simply email or call the office for a drop-off or take-out (Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The church is located at 3725 Kent Road, Stow. For more information contact the office at 330-688-7213 or office.ststephenstow@gmail.com or www.ststephen-stow.com

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN STOW

The United Methodist Church in Stow is now offering its "Parking Lot Worship" beginning at 9:30 a.m. A recorded service will be available on the website, so Google stowumc.org and scroll to the bottom of the page; click on the "Our YouTube Channel" link to find the recorded worship services.

Food Pantry Hours: The food pantry is operating during its regular hours: Mondays and Wednesdays are 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays are 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A driver license or a state-issued photo ID is all that is required for an individual to be able to shop.

Contact the church, located at 4880 Fishcreek Road in Stow, by phone at 330-673-7752, by email at umcinstow@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.stowumc.org.

TWIN FALLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Follow the church on FaceBook for live streaming the 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship service.

The annual pet blessing is Oct.10, 10 a.m. in the pavilion. Pastor Jim will bless all pets brought. Please have them leashed or caged. If your pet does not react well with other animals you may bring a photo and it will still be blessed. Snacks for pets and for people and a certificate will be presented.

Twin Falls United Methodist Church , with Pastor Jim Lewis, is located at 60 N. River Road in Munroe Falls; phone is 330-688-5676; and website is www. twinfallsumc.org.

NEW LIFE CHURCH - STOW

The church has officially begun its second year as New Life Church - Stow Campus.

You’re invited to come and see what is happening at New Life – Stow on Sunday mornings. Two services are available at 8:00 and 11:00 a.m. Kids Ministry operates during the 11:00 service. Check our Facebook Page to watch online: www.facebook.com/stownewlife or www.youtube.com/stownewlife. The church is located at 4415 Darrow Road (Route 91) in Stow.

CDC guidelines are always observed. Masks are available if you forget yours.

You may get the most up-go-date information by visiting www.newlifechurchonline.com/​coronavirus. If you need care or prayer during this time, call 330-562-6285 (calls go immediately to a staff member) or email care@newlifechurchonline.com.

A green bin for recycled papers is located at the north edge of the parking lot just off Route 91 next to the church sign. Flattened cardboard boxes and bagged shredded papers are also welcome.

The church is located at 4415 Darrow Road in Stow. Telephone is 330-562-6285. Email office@stownewlife.com or visit http.//​www.stownewlife.com.

RESURRECTION LUTHERAN CHURCH

Resurrection Lutheran Church, located at 1981 Graham Road, Stow, invites the community to worship with them at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook. Search Resurrection Lutheran Stow to find them. Prayers are also posted there daily. For more information, call 330-689-1045.