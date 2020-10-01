Louise Beckstrom and Alex Johnson marry

Kent Weeklies

Louise Lhea Beckstrom married Alex Joseph Johnson June 13, 2020 in a ceremony performed by Rev. Shawn Conoboy at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Aurora, Ohio. A blessing liturgy was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and the reception was held at Inn Walden in Aurora on Aug. 15.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Jeffrey J. Beckstrom of Aurora. She graduated from Aurora High School Magna Cum Laude in 2015 and Cleveland State University Summa Cum Laude in chemical engineering in 2019. She is currently a process engineer at Bescast Inc. in Willoughby.

The bridegroom is the son of Mr. & Mrs. Tim Johnson of Huron, Ohio. He graduated from Huron High School in 2015 and Cleveland State University Magna Cum Laude in environmental science/biology in 2018. He is currently pursuing a master's degree at Cleveland State State University in Public Administration and working at the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District as an investigator.

The bride carried a handkerchief the bride’s maternal great-great grandmother crocheted. She wore a Regina Bianca Collection white wedding dress from the Winner in Sharon, Pa.

The dress is a beautifully full A-line wedding gown which has Venice and re-embroidered lace on tulle on the bodice and skirt. There is a portrait neckline with cap sleeves and the sheer lace back is accented with covered buttons and a chapel train.

The bride borrowed her maternal grandmother’s wedding tiara made from seed pearls, iridescent beads and sequins. In addition, the bride wore a royal blue Linde Star Sapphire ring given to her by her mother.

The bride’s attire was in keeping with the wedding saying “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” She carried a cascade bouquet that was densely floral containing pink roses, deep pink peonies, stephanotis and cymbidium blooms created by Lowes Greenhouse Florist in Chagrin Falls.

According to tradition the bride and her parents cut a ribbon which was placed across the Beckstrom front door. Then proceeded to the wedding ceremony.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride was attended by Alexa Roberts as her Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Angela Grossi, childhood friend of the bride, Christina Johnson, sister of the groom, and Jozy Thompson.

Ross Johnson, the bridegroom’s brother, served as Best Man. Groomsmen were Alfred J. Beckstrom, brother of the bride, Sho Tanaka, and Sheen Mil. Ring bearers were Miles, Emmett and Eli Raymond, nephews of the groom.

Readers during the two liturgies were Mary Louise Beckstrom, mother of the bride; Ross Johnson, the bridegroom’s brother; Lucia Janoch, cousin of the bride; and Jody Ann Kocsis, godmother and aunt of the bride. Altar servers were Briana Gamez and Grant Thieding, friends of the bride. The vocalist was Darlene Fatica, cousin of the bride.

At the reception the couple displayed their parents’, grandparents’, and great grandparents' wedding pictures.

Due to COVID-19 the couple had a short honeymoon to Hocking Hills State Park with a second honeymoon planned to Bermuda in 2021. The couple live in Lyndhurst.