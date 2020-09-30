St Joseph Parish celebrates fall with its Annual Pet Blessing

Second grader Nicholas Bolognue watches as sister Maria holds Shelly the Turtle to receive a blessing from Deacon Kent Davis during the St. Joseph Parish Annual Pet Blessing on Sept. 27.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, St. Joseph Parish in Cuyahoga Falls held its annual Pet Blessing at 4 p.m. at Mary’s Shrine. (at Broad and Second). All pets were welcome. More than 40 pets and their families turned out for the event. Deacon Kent Davis performed the blessing.

This year, in addition to the traditional pet blessing, families had their pictures taken with their pet at our St. Francis photo stop and children created picture frames for the day’s photo. Snacks and beverages provided by the Knights of Columbus were available for this outside, socially distanced event. The St. Joseph Parish annual pet blessing is always held the weekend before the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the Catholic Church's patron saint of animals and the environment. St. Francis’ feast day is Oct. 4.

A Catholic community embracing traditional values; St. Joseph Parish is committed to bringing all to Christ through the celebration of the Word and Eucharist, reception of the sacraments, education, service, and community activities. St. Joseph Parish School (Lillis and Gallagher Halls) and its Early Childhood Learning Center (Jones Hall) are located at 1909 Third St. in Cuyahoga Falls. For more information on St. Joseph Parish and its school, visit www.saintjoe.org.

More than 40 pets and their families turned out for the St. Joseph Parish Annual Pet Blessing that took place on Sunday, Sept. 27, at its Mary’s Shrine on the corner of Broad Boulevard. and Second Street.
St. Joseph Parish School second grader and third grader, Nicholas and Maria Bolognue, find a good spot to wait with Shelly, their turtle, for the pet blessing on Sept. 27.
Deacon Kent Davis blesses Jasper while Alondra Tanner and her mom Zully look on. St. Joseph Parish’s Pet Blessing is held annually on the weekend before the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.
High school student Ally Obney and her 14-year-old Cosmo patiently wait for the St. Joseph Parish Pet Blessing to begin. More than 40 pets and their families attended this annual event on Sunday, Sept. 27.