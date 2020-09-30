St Joseph Parish celebrates fall with its Annual Pet Blessing

Kent Weeklies

On Sunday, Sept. 27, St. Joseph Parish in Cuyahoga Falls held its annual Pet Blessing at 4 p.m. at Mary’s Shrine. (at Broad and Second). All pets were welcome. More than 40 pets and their families turned out for the event. Deacon Kent Davis performed the blessing.

This year, in addition to the traditional pet blessing, families had their pictures taken with their pet at our St. Francis photo stop and children created picture frames for the day’s photo. Snacks and beverages provided by the Knights of Columbus were available for this outside, socially distanced event. The St. Joseph Parish annual pet blessing is always held the weekend before the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the Catholic Church's patron saint of animals and the environment. St. Francis’ feast day is Oct. 4.

A Catholic community embracing traditional values; St. Joseph Parish is committed to bringing all to Christ through the celebration of the Word and Eucharist, reception of the sacraments, education, service, and community activities. St. Joseph Parish School (Lillis and Gallagher Halls) and its Early Childhood Learning Center (Jones Hall) are located at 1909 Third St. in Cuyahoga Falls. For more information on St. Joseph Parish and its school, visit www.saintjoe.org.