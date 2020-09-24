Kyle Kretz, Cassidy Foulk engaged

Kent Weeklies

Diane and Al Kretz of Twinsburg are happy to announce the engagement of their son, Kyle, to Cassidy Foulk, daughter of Lesley and Darrin of Pittsburgh.

The bridegroom-elect is a 2010 graduate of Twinsburg High School and a 2014 graduate of Miami University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

The bride-elect is a 2013 graduate of North Allegheny High School and a 2017 graduate of The University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in Business.

The couple both work at Schneider Electric in Nashville, Tenn. A fall wedding is planned for 2021.