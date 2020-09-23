Kent Weeklies

The GriefCare Place offers support groups that give the one grieving the loss of a loved one by death the understanding of the grief process and encourages them that healing will come. All grief support groups are provided at no cost.

All groups will meet at The GriefCare Place Support Center, at 4499 Darrow Road in Stow. Call the office for further information and detailed directions at 330-686-1750 or email: griefcareplace@gmail.com. Monthly meeting calendars are posted on the website, www.thegriefcareplace.org

Individual Counseling

Individual counseling is provided by a licensed professional grief therapist in affiliation with Fairhaven Counseling Services for a fee. Call the Fairhaven Counseling office at 330-940-2522 to schedule an appointment.

The GriefCare Place, serving grievers from 66 communities in Northeast Ohio, has been committed since 1997 to bring hope and healing to broken hearts caused by the death of a loved one. The organization celebrated its 20th year anniversary of helping broken hearts heal in 2017.

Upcoming group sessions and events:

Until Healing Comes

A support group designed for adults grieving the death of any loved one. This is the group's foundational, progressive program that provides information about the natural, normal and necessary grief journey. The next group meeting will be Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.

Widowed Men

A support group designed for men dealing with the death of a spouse. The next group meeting will be Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.

Hope After Loss to Overdose

A support group for adults dealing with the loss of a loved one due to drug overdose. The next group meeting will be Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.