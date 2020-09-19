Hudson Job Search: Make the most of your Linkedin profile

Kent Weeklies

This session will help you master basic and advanced concepts about how LinkedIn works so you can be found.

Key takeaways include:

· Using your LinkedIn profile strategically

· Keeping your profile relevant and

· Answering any and all of your burning questions

De-de Mulligan, (http://www.linkedin.com/in/dedemulligan) has been a Hudson Job Search Advisor since 2013. She is an accomplished professional who owns a marketing agency in Streetsboro and has been active in the digital space since 2009. She is passionate about helping jobseekers find their next career path and is considered by many to be an expert in LinkedIn strategy and implementation tactics.

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings via ZOOM at this time. To register for the ZOOM meeting please go to the contact info page on our website and request to be registered for the meeting. You will receive a registration link and then get your invitation to join. All are welcome to join at 7 p.m. to participate in virtual networking, with speakers starting at 7:30 to 9 p.m. For more information go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org.