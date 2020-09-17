Frank and Dottie Krieger together 60 years

Kent Weeklies

Frank and Dottie Krieger of Northfield Village celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17.

They were married in 1960 in Euclid and raised five children, Laura King of South Russell, Steve of North Royalton, Diane Kainec of Macedonia, Allen, deceased, and Dan of Northfield. All of their children attended St. Barnabas School and graduated from Nordonia High School.

Frank worked at Ford Motor Co. in Walton Hills for 43 years, and Dottie was a librarian at St. Barnabas School. They both retired in 1999. They have been blessed with 11 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, with two more due this year.