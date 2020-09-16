The GriefCare Place receives $10,000 grant from Ridgecliff Foundation

Kent Weeklies

A $10,000 grant from the Ridgecliff Foundation has been awarded to support grief support groups and programs offered at The GriefCare Place in Stow.

Until Healing Comes and Passport to Healing comprise a progressive series providing foundational information about normal grief. Other specific focus groups are regularly held to provide the opportunity to learn and share in a smaller, interactive forum.

“Our groups provide information and the opportunity to release powerful emotions they may otherwise keep to themselves,” said Manager of Programs and Operations, Kathi Bertolini.

Foundational groups are open to anyone grieving the death of a loved one, while small groups are specific to either the reason for death, or the relationship to the deceased. Group and program schedules are available on Facebook and The GriefCare Place’s website, or by calling 330-686-1750.

“This generous grant from the Ridgecliff Foundation will be used to support our current groups and programs and support new programs,” said Executive Director, Rebecca Costello Bulgrin. Support groups and programs run continuously, and are free and open-ended; allowing grievers to participate for as long as needed, regardless of their income.

Founded in 1997, The GriefCare Place is recognized as a pioneer and leading provider of free, peer-led grief support programming and services in Northeast Ohio. Free grief support programming and services were provided to more than 450 adults and children in 2019.