Library news & events

Kent Weeklies

Virtual Programs: Find more information on virtual programming at www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

How to Be Healthy By Eating a Rainbow of Fruits and Vegetables: Sept. 21 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by Abraham Nabors, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

All Ages Virtual Storytime: Sept. 22 from 10 to 11 a.m.

For safety purposes registration is required. Please enter your email address and Cuyahoga Falls Library card number. You will be sent a Zoom invitation and password at 9:30 a.m. the day of the event. (Please do not share this with others) At the beginning of the storytime, please have the adult and child visible in the frame. Anyone without a child present will be removed from the meeting. If you need any assistance getting set up on Zoom, please give us a call. We'll be happy to walk you through it!

Business Book Discussion: Sept. 23 from noon to 1 p.m.

Join us as we discuss The Challenge Culture: Why the Most Successful Organizations Run on Pushback by Nigel Travis. Stop by the information desk on the upper floor for a copy of the book. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Leveraging Your Social Media: Sept. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Did you know that Social Media is a powerful job seeking tool? More than 90% of employers utilize social media to source candidates. Is yours generating the results you need? Learn how to create a searchable presence online and utilize your social media to execute an effective job search. Platforms covered include LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Presented by Ohio Means Jobs. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Mastering the Interview: Sept. 23 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Do you know what employers are looking for during an interview? In this workshop participants will learn the ins and outs of virtual interviewing with an experienced human resources professional. Presented by Ohio Means Jobs with special guest speaker Lisa Maida, Girl Scouts of North East Ohio. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

LinkedIn for Businesses: Sept. 30 from noon to 1 p.m.

Communicate your personal brand and professional value as you learn how to develop or strengthen your profile using LinkedIn. Part of the Business Success @ Your Library program series, presented by Sarah Kepple, Gigalearn. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Make-ology: Oct. 3 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Make-ology is a once a month kids art program geared for kids ages 2nd grade and up. Starting the Tuesday before each event, we'll have take-home art kits available to be picked up at the library. On Saturday, we'll post a video featuring a special art tutorial to get you started on how to use the items in your kits. We can't wait to see your masterpieces! Registration for each week is required. Please include an email address.

Library Hours: Hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.