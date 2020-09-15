Friends of the Twinsburg Public Library reopening shop

Marti Franks

Friends of the Twinsburg Public Library

We are so excited to add another day to our schedule. The response so far has been wonderful. It is clear that our patrons have missed us as much as we have missed them. Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 23 we will have a third day to our weekly schedule. Our shelves are full and we are ready to welcome you. We have a good supply of books as well as many puzzles and gifts.

We will be open on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in addition to Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In order to keep with the COVID-19 guidelines we are limited to when we can accept donations. Donations of books, CDs, DVDs, etc. are accepted on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at the Shop’s back door near the Library’s paper recycle bin. Follow the signs.

Folks need to wear masks and to follow the protocols. In these challenging times we are in need of your patronage to support your library. Won’t you consider being a friend? You won’t regret it. Your friendly volunteer can answer any questions. See you in the shop. Join our Facebook page for the up to the minute news about special sale