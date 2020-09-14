Twinsburg Public Library News & Events

Kent Weeklies

Car wash Vouchers: Extended through Wednesday, Sept. 30

Support TPL through the efforts of the Foundation of the Twinsburg Public Library. All vouchers sold are redeemable for a Full Service car wash at EVERY Waterway location. Voucher pricing is $20 each, identical to what you would pay at Waterway. For every voucher sold, 50% ($10) goes directly back to the Foundation. And Waterway Fundraising Vouchers NEVER expire! Buy for yourself or as gifts. www.twinsburglibrary.org/carwash-fundraiser

The Foundation Experience: Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

It will be here before you know it, so why wait? Buy your tickets now to this annual event (in person vs. virtual format to be determined, but the winner need not be present to win). Only 100 tickets at $75 a piece will be sold. The winner will get to choose from one of four trips. Booking needs to be done by the end of 2021, but the trip may be taken during 2022. Visit www.twinsburglibrary.org/foundation-experience for all the details.

Sports Writing Workshop: Saturday, Sept. 26 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Writers in grades 7-12 are invited to join Cameron Fields, a sportswriter at cleveland.com, on Zoom as he shows you the ropes to being a sports journalist. Topics covered include learning about leads, covering games, being yourself, and practicing writing. Not only for sports fans, this program is for anyone who likes to write or wants to bolster their writing skills. Space is limited, so reserve a spot now. Once registered, you will receive an email one day before the event that contains a link and PIN to join the Zoom meeting.

Virtual Book Club Author Event with Julie Clark: Thursday, Oct. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join us for our first-ever virtual book club to discuss the instant New York Times Bestseller “The Last Flight.” Author Julie Clark will join us for the Zoom discussion. You’ll have a chance to ask her questions during the book chat, but if you would like to send a question ahead of time, please email it to librarian@twinsburglibrary.org. Registration is required; an email containing the Zoom link and password will be sent two days prior to the event. If you haven’t read the book yet, request a copy now! Or opt for the eBook.

On Display

The Art Gallery features artwork created by Jackie Goldberg. Don’t miss the variety of pieces by the Twinsburg Art Club on display in the large cases and Amanda Gedeon’s vintage film and photography equipment across from the Reference Desk.