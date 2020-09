Kent Weeklies

Cuyahoga Falls police recently dropped by 2-year-old Beckett Baldwin's lemonade stand, set up a few weeks ago to raise money for his dad's Army National Guard Aviation Unit in North Canton. Beckett and his mother, Stephanie, ran the stand for two days over a weekend and raised more than $500 for his dad's unit. Those who wish to donate may visit the go-fund-me page at https://paypal.me/pools/c/8r3ZSEK20Z.