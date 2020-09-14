Nordonia High School Drama Club hopes to rebound from 'unprecedented year'

Kent Weeklies

The year 2020 has proven to be an unpredictable and unprecedented time, and the Nordonia High School Drama Club is now looking to ensure a quality theatre arts program at Nordonia High School.

Thanks to the generosity of the Dulaney Family, a GoFundMe campaign has been started to help recoup some of the losses the club has incurred from the cancellation of the 2020 spring musical Seussical, as well as summer camp programming. Supporters are invited to help the program by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-the-nordonia-drama-club.

A $10 donation (the price of a ticket to the musical) helps order a script for an actor, a music stand light for the orchestra, batteries for microphones, and many other necessities. Supporters are also asked to help sharing the campaign with friends and on social media to support many more years of successful Nordonia Drama productions.