Library Corner

Kent Weeklies

September is Library Card sign-up Month

Kids can celebrate library card sign-up month by voting on whether they think the Pigeon, a famous character from author Mo Willem’s picture books, should be able to get a library card. Children of all ages can vote yes or no, and if the majority vote in favor of this, the library will award the Pigeon with an honorary library card. Visit the Children’s area of the library to place a vote, and find out the outcome of this election on Sept, 30. Readers can also check out a fun Pigeon book while they're at it.

Read 1,000 books before Kindergarten

Materials to get started in the “1,000 Books before Kindergarten” program, including a free tote bag, are available in the Aurora Memorial Library lobby. The library has recently reopened with safeguards in place, including the requirement that adults and children over the age of two wear face masks.

New operating hours are Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information about library programs and services, visit www.portagelibrary.org.