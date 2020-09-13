Parks and Recreation News

Kent Weeklies

Tallmadge Recreation Center offering group fitness classes & guest passes

The Tallmadge Recreation Center is open limited hours for members and their guests ages 16 and older. We are offering a limited schedule of fitness classes on our basketball courts to provide adequate social distance. The updated fitness schedule is available on our website and Facebook! The Rec Center is also allowing guest admission. Guests must be 16 years of age or older, provide a valid photo ID and must arrive with an active member. Guest passes are $5 for blue level and $7 for gold level.

Facility Hours

Our current hours of operation will be:

Monday-Thursday 6 am-noon AND 3 pm-7 pm

Friday 6 am-noon

Saturday 10 am-2 pm

Sunday Closed

Parks and Recreation Department Closures and Cancellations

All Primetimers events and meetings are canceled for the rest of the year.

All pavilion rentals have been canceled for the rest of the year.

Hall rentals have been canceled through September 15.

Hummingbirds Youth Soccer

The Parks and Recreation Department is offering Jump Start Youth Soccer for ages 3-6 at Lions Park. Classes will be Sunday afternoons, September 13 through October 18. Social distancing and other guidelines will be followed. Cost is i$70/residents and $80/non-residents. Register at the Rec by September 9.

Camp in a Box

The Parks and Recreation Department is offering three themed ‘Camp in a Box’ activities for kids. Themes include Harry Potter, Outdoors and Superheroes. Each box comes with a list of activities and most supplies needed. Cost is $20/residents and $25/non-residents.